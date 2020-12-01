Robeson County Church and Community Center to start accepting Brighter Christmas applications Thursday

December 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center will start accepting applications for its Brighter Christmas program on Thursday.

Applications for the program, which gives children from low-income families new toys for Christmas, will be taken 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Center located at 600 W. West Fifth St. in Lumberton. Each applicant must bring an ID that proves he or she is a Robeson County resident and a birth certificate or Medicaid card for children for whom they are applying.

Toy or monetary donations also are being accepted for children ages 2 to 12. The center will only accept new toys for the program. Checks can be made payable to the Robeson County Church and Community Center with “Brighter Christmas Program” in the subject line and mailed to 600 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358. For more information, visit www.robesontogether.org or call 910-738-5204.