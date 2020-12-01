3-evening Humane Society fundraiser to feature lights, hot cocoa and online auction

December 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser starting on Dec. 11 that includes hot cocoa, Christmas lights and an online auction.

“RCHS Rescue Wonderland with Lights, Cocoa, Auction!” will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 11-13 at the Humane Society, located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Participants can drive through or park.

Santa’s elves will collect donations and give out hot cocoa. Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be present.

Bidding for the online auction is open, and a bidding link can be found online at https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction.

For more information, call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282.