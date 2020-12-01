Getting trees ready for the Festival

December 1, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair

Sharon Herndon prepares a ribbon Tuesday for placement on one of the many elaborately decorated trees that will be on display in the 35th annual Southeastern Hospice Festival of Trees at Osterneck Auditorium in Lumberton. This year’s festival hours will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.