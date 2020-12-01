Donors keep Empty Stocking Fund at faster pace than in 2019

December 1, 2020 Robesonian News 0
<p>Lumberton Rotary Club President Austin Locklear stopped by The Robesonian Tuesday to drop off a $500 check on behalf of the club for the Empty Stocking Fund. Accepting the check is The Robesonian’s publisher, Denise Ward.</p>

Lumberton Rotary Club President Austin Locklear stopped by The Robesonian Tuesday to drop off a $500 check on behalf of the club for the Empty Stocking Fund. Accepting the check is The Robesonian’s publisher, Denise Ward.

The Empty Stocking Fund continues to grow, and has $1,000 more than was collected last year at this time.

On Nov. 30, 2019, the Fund had $9,700, and $10,300 as of Dec. 3, 2019.

With 16 days left to collect donations, this year’s Fund has received $13,088.90 in donations!

We want to thank all our donors, one of whom gave $1,000 and wished to remain anonymous. Thank you also to the Lumberton Rotary Club, which donated $500, the second-largest donation this week. Biggs Park Mall, and David and Patricia Ramsaur also helped fuel the upward trend with two $250 donations.

Patricia Bullard also wanted to let the public know that her $100 donation of this past week was in honor of Monica Bullard. “We love you, baby girl,” her message reads in part.

Each year, the Department of Social Services receives 800 to 1,000 applications from families counting on the Fund to buy Christmas gifts for their children. The fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont.

The Fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.

Donations can be made in person, online or through the mail through Dec. 18.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian’s office. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to Empty Stocking Fund/United Way.

Previous Total……$10,738.90

32. David and Patricia Ramsaur……$250

33. Anonymous……$50

34. Given by: Johnny, Rachel, Thomas and Annie……$100

35. Anonymous……$1,000

36. Lumberton Rotary Club……$500

37. Bo Biggs……$100

38. Biggs Park Mall……$250

39. Anonymous in memory of Frank……$100

New Total……$13,088.90