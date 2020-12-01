Red Springs commissioners OK COVID-19 hazard pay

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here approved pandemic-related hazard pay Tuesday for themselves and town employees.

The funds will come from leftover CARES Act money distributed to the town by the Robeson County government. Because the town is using the CARES funding, it will not affect the town’s budget, Town Manager David Ashburn said.

“Some people call this a hazard pay, but I classify it as a COVID-19 bonus check for our employees,” Ashburn said.

The town’s staff and commissioners have worked throughout the pandemic and several employees have either been infected or exposed during that period of time, he said.

“We’re a small town, so we have not been able to virtually work from home,” Ashburn said. “We don’t have enough staff to interchange our employees like the bigger towns have been doing, so we’ve been working this whole time.”

Full-time employees will receive a one-time bonus of $500 and part-time employees $250. The commissioners will be considered full-time employees.

“This will include the board members because not only have y’all been meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve been working at the food giveaways and all this other stuff, so I qualified y’all to get it,” Ashburn said.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners adopted a resolution establishing a Crime Stoppers program, which will be run by the town’s police department.

Crime Stoppers is a community program through which local residents can provide anonymous tips about criminal activity. This program operates separately from the emergency telephone number system or other standard methods of contacting police and allows a person to provide crime-solving assistance to the authorities without being directly involved in the investigation process.

“If someone sees something and it leads to the arrest, people can get money,” Ashburn said.

Adopting the resolution is needed so the town can open a checking account to hold reward money. Commissioner Chris Edmonds asked if people who receive reward money can remain anonymous.

“Someone will have to know whose paid,” Edmonds said.

Police Chief Brent Adkins said he would be the only person to know the identity of an individual being rewarded for the anonymous tip that led to solving a case.

“And you would have to kill me to find out who it is,” he said.

Adkins is familiar with the program and helped establish one during his time at the police department in St. Pauls.

“Six months after this thing has gone, you will see the difference,” Adkins said. “That’s a promise, and I know it will work and I know it’s effective.”

The commissioners also amended the town’s Personnel Policy regarding the hiring of employees. The policy currently prohibits the hiring of immediate family, but then adds a clause that could be interpreted as including extended family. This clause was deleted Tuesday from the policy.

“The first part states and actually names brother, sister, mother, father, son, daughter, those types of things,” Ashburn said. “Then it went even further and defines it even deeper.”

Ashburn said that the additional definition becomes redundant and broadens the intention of the policy.

“We’ve got people in violation of these clauses now,” he said. “In this town, you’d be very limited to who you could hire. In small towns, everyone is close to kin. I want to hire local people.”

The commissioners voted 5-1 for the amendment, with Commissioner Caroline Sumpter voting against. She did not provide a reason for her vote.

The commissioners also updated the Personnel Policy to add language concerning benefits for part-time employees, including supplemental retirement, holiday pay and leave of absence compensation. Ashburn said the town implemented the policy years ago.

“We’re just putting it in writing,” he said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.