Crime report

December 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Harold Cummings, Teds Road, Parkton; Raul Juarez, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Nicky Dial, Suggs Road, Lumberton; Leona Jackson, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; and Danielle Scyphers, Camala Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Leonard Locklear, Rosa Drive, Rowland; and Jack Scott, Wesley Road, Rowland.

Leander Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Rennert Road in Shannon.