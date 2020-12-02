Sheriff’s offices from 3 counties join forces

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker speaks Wednesday about the Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force that will target drug offenses in Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties during a press conference at the Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field airport in Elizabethtown.

Deputies from the sheriff’s offices in Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties take part Wednesday in press conference at the Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field airport in Elizabethtown. The news event was for the purpose of announcing the formation of a Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force. The task force will target drug crimes.

ELIZABETHTOWN — “Today we are declaring war on drug dealers.”

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott spoke those words Wednesday during a press conference at which was announced the formation of a Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force between Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties. The press conference took place about 10 a.m. at the Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field airport in Elizabethtown.

The Task Force is a result of six months of coordination and meetings between the participating agencies. It will consist of 15 deputies who have received specialized training.

The Task Force will target drug crimes in the three counties and allow participating agencies to share resources, manpower and equipment through a mutual aid agreement, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said.

Drones, canine officers and their handlers, and two helicopters are among the resources to be shared.

Task Force patrols and enforcement operations are set to begin later this week. Members of the Task Force are to meet several times each month to set goals and discuss areas of concern in the three counties.

“Drug dealers, gang members, human traffickers and such see no jurisdictional lines and routinely cross into bordering counties,” Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said.

“Utilizing resources from the tri-county agencies will be beneficial in supporting our cause,” he added.

The Task Force will tackle “problem areas based on citizen complaints within each county,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Robeson County receives an average of 60 overdose calls each month, Wilkins said. In November alone, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 67 overdose calls. Forty-six people have died as victims of overdose from Jan. 1 through Nov. 30.

Wilkins said he hopes the Task Force can help reduce the drug dealing in the county that contributes to overdoses and death.

The tri-county effort has the support and legal oversight of Matt Scott and Jon David, who serves as the district attorney for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties.

“We are looking to ramp up our drug treatment courts in this effort, too,” Scott said.

The Task Force will bring help and hope to people suffering from drug addictions, he said.

“We’re going to go after those that are peddling this poison,” Scott said.

David said there is a connection illegal drugs and violent crimes. Drugs often are a “root” or cause of those crimes, he said.

Residents of Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties are encouraged to report areas of concern to their county sheriff’s offices so the Task Force can use its resources to target local drug crimes, David said.

The DWI court in Robeson County has been successful and he looks forward to the launch of the drug treatment court in January, Scott said. The mission of treatment courts is to help treat addiction and reduce violent crimes.

“We’ve been successful in working with our judges to do that,” Scott said. “It takes everybody.”

The formation of the Task Force was the beginning of a “new normal,” Scott said.

“The thin blue line just got thicker,” Sheriff Greene said.

“The citizens have asked us to clean up our counties and bringing such a group will be key in making an impact, as the name of the team suggests,” Greene added.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at jhorne@www.robesonian.com.