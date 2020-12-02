Initiative sends more than 17,000 boxes of food to PSRC students affected by pandemic

Locklear Related Articles

LUMBERTON — More than 17,000 boxes of food were delivered to the doorsteps of Public Schools of Robeson County students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food deliveries were made possible by an Emergency-Meals-to-You program.

Families who had students in South Robeson Intermediate, Littlefield and Orrum middle schools, and Parkton, Rex-Rennert, Fairgrove, Union and Union Chapel elementary schools could sign up to have meals delivered to their homes by mail through a partnership between No Kid Hungry NC, Carolina Hunger Initiative, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, and the North Carolina Department of Instruction Child Nutrition Services, said Charlene Locklear, director of Child Nutrition at PSRC.

Those schools were offered the opportunity to apply because Child Nutrition was not distributing meals in schools in those areas, she said. The program allowed PSRC the ability to reach the schools in “isolated areas.”

Boxes also could be delivered to homes to feed children or siblings who live in the same home as PSRC students as long as those children were signed up by May 7, she said.

There were 17,556 boxes delivered to 2,672 children participating in the program, according to a statement on the PSRC Facebook page. There were 1,210 households participating in the program.

Locklear said many people reached out to her, sending her photos of their boxes and words of gratitude for having received them.

“I really did have a lot of responses to those boxes,” Locklear said. “They were really very appreciative of them.”

Each box came with 14 days worth of juice and nonperishable food items, she said. Meal packages began arriving at the doorsteps of participants on May 15 via United Parcel Service, United States Postal Service and Federal Express.

The PSRC was one of 348 school districts across the U.S. that participated in the program to provide meals for children while they learned from home during the pandemic. Meals were delivered through Aug. 15, according to the University of North Carolina Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.

The Carolina Hunger Initiative was launched during COVID-19 to help support the Department of Public Instruction, according the the UNCHPDP. The Emergency-Meals-to-You program was a USDA project conducted by the Waco, Texas-based Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

Locklear called the meals program a success in Robeson County but had hoped to see more people register for the program. She said she would like to expand the program to include other schools if given the chance in the future.

“If we are given an opportunity again, yes, I will definitely sign my (PSRC) children up for it because I really think that they enjoyed those boxes,” Locklear said.