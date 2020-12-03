RALEIGH — Students in the state’s public schools and other North Carolinians to are being asked to take part in a holiday card drive to show appreciation to the men and women in uniform who will be away from home this holiday season.

“This year we want to celebrate and honor all of the servicemen and servicewomen who will be spending the upcoming holidays away from home and their families. They protect and serve our country, but they will miss many of the things that make the holidays special,” schools Superintendent Mark Johnson said.

“We are proud that North Carolina is one of the top states for our servicemen and servicewomen. These thoughtful and kind messages mean so much to our heroes especially during this very challenging year,” he added.

Johnson is asking students, teachers and others to write holiday notes to those men and women who will not be home this year.

“Everyone can participate. Whether you make this a family project or a card drive at school, church or with a civic organization, we are calling on North Carolinians to encourage children and adults to send greetings and well wishes,” Johnson said. “Let’s make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country.”

Messages can be sent on a greeting card or by folding paper that is no larger than 8 inches by 11 inches in size. The cards should be addressed “Dear Service Member” and can contain personal notes about favorite holiday traditions, the sender and the sender’s hometown. Letters can be serious or humorous with “appropriate and respectful language.”

Senders should sign their first name only and include the name of their school and town.

Envelopes are not necessary. If the sender uses an envelope, it should not be sealed. There is no need to address the envelope, but the sender can write “Service Member” on the outside of the envelope, which can decorated.

Holiday cards can be sent in a box or envelope via USPS, FedEx, or UPS to:

Letters to Troops

4501 New Bern Ave

Suite 130 #116

Raleigh, NC 27610

This is the second year for the holiday card drive. Last year, more than 51,000 cards and letters were received from North Carolina residents.