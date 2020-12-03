Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nicholas Baffaro, Mercedes Lane, Lumberton; Benny Diaz, Ballance Farm Road, St. Pauls; Joseph Locklear, Oakgrove Church Road, Pembroke; Jerry Locklear, Flat Rock Road, Red Springs; Jessica Blue, Beverly Circle, Lumberton; and Austin Oxendine, New Mexico Drive, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mac Brewer, Littlefield Acres Loop Road, Lumberton; Donna Stone, Singletary Church Road, Lumberton; Hal Brown, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Jack Scott, Wesley Road, Rowland; Ronnie Locklear, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Michael French, Interstate 95 southbound lane at the 22 mile marker, Lumberton; and Zion Hill Baptist Church, Church Street, Shannon.