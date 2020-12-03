Church of the week

Rowland Presbyterian Church

— Pastor: Rev. Charles Monroe

— Address: 302 W. Main St., Rowland

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; and Sunday Service, 11 a.m.

— Denomination: Presbyterian

— Congregation: 28

— Established: 1902

— Favorite Scripture: I Corinthians 13:13

“And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”