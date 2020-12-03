Church of the week

LUMBERTON — A local manufacturer has donated cleaning supplies to 15 county public schools to promote sanitation and safety, and has plans to donate to more schools next week.

Quickie Manufacturing Corporation, located on Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton, has given cleaning supplies, including mops and brooms, to local schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County to ensure cleaner classrooms and a safe learning environment when students in grades pre-kindergarten through third grade return to school in January.

“Newell Brands Commercial business is honored to support Public Schools of Robeson County, Gibson Cancer Center and Robeson County Disaster Relief during this time,” said Mike McDermott, business unit CEO of Commercial at Newell Brands, which owns the manufacturing company.

“We know that providing these essential organizations in our community with over $1 million worth of product such as mops, brooms and sponges will be critical in helping to meet their sanitation demands and provide peace of mind to the amazing employees who work at these facilities,” McDermott said.

R.B. Dean-Townsend Elementary and Lumberton Jr. High schools received cleaning products from the company on Wednesday.

“As we are in the midst of heavily planning for the re-entry of our students across the district in January, these supplies donated by Quickie and other mandatory PSRC cleaning and safety techniques will be a huge help to our custodial staff, as well as our teachers, to help keep our students in a safe environment,” said Demetrice McMillan, R.B. Dean-Townsend Elementary assistant principal.

“This truly meant a lot to our school, and we are so thankful to have Quickie of Lumberton as our lifelong partners in education. We received a total of 60 assorted cleaning supplies, ranging from mops and industrial brooms and dustpans,” McMillan said.

Lumberton Jr. High Principal SaVon Maultsby expressed her gratitude to the company for its donations to her school.

“As we prepare for our students to return to face-to-face instruction, our goal is to ensure a safe, orderly and healthy learning environment. On behalf of my staff, I say thank you to Quickie for their generosity. Their donations demonstrate their commitment to providing support to our school and our community,” Maultsby said.

Other schools that have received cleaning supplies were Rowland Norment, Fairgrove, Rosenwald, St. Pauls, Tanglewood, East Robeson Primary, Union and W.H. Knuckles elementary schools; South Robeson Intermediate; Littlefield Middle; and Fairmont, Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools.

The manufacturing company also plans to distribute items to Pembroke and Magnolia elementary schools, and Red Springs and Orrum middle schools next week.

The school district commended the company for its effort to make schools safer as the school system navigates COVID-19.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County would like to thank Quickie Manufacturing Corporation for their recent donations to various schools throughout the district. The supplies will help our teachers and staff ensure that our school buildings are clean and safe,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC spokesman.

Burnette went on to say the donation of supplies by Quickie Manufacturing Corporation demonstrates how invested community members are in the school system.