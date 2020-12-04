Crime report

ROCKY MOUNT – A Lumberton businessman is among the people elected Thursday by the Golden LEAF Foundation board of directors to serve as officers and committee chairs in 2021.

The board of directors reelected Murchison “Bo” Biggs, of Lumberton, as chairman. Don Flow of Forsyth County was elected vice chair. Johnathan Rhyne Jr. of Lincoln County was elected treasurer and assistant secretary; and Bobbie Richardson of Franklin County, secretary.

Biggs was elected in December 2019 to serve a two-year term as chairman to the board. The Lumberton native was appointed in 2014 to a four-year term on the board and reappointed in 2018. Golden LEAF’s 15-member board of directors is appointed by the governor, the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House.

“It was an honor for them to let me be a chairman for another year,” Biggs said.

The board typically elects a new chairman every two years, he said.

Also selected during the meeting were committee chairs. They are:

— Programs Committee, Don Flow of Forsyth County;

— Personnel/Nominations Committee, David Rose of Nash County;

— Finance Committee, Jerome Vick of Wilson County;

— Investment Committee, Lee Roberts of Wake County;

— Audit Committee, Barry Dodson of Rockingham County.

The appointments were effective immediately.

Biggs commended the work of Golden LEAF President and CEO Scott T. Hamilton, who was elected president in 2019. He also looks forward to the development of a strategic plan to “stimulate the economies in Tier 1 counties like Robeson,” Biggs said.

“Golden LEAF is developing a strategic plan to help guide the next three to five years of our work to move the economic needle in rural, economically distressed North Carolina,” Biggs said.

The plan development process included input from former Golden LEAF board members, leadership throughout the state, and community stakeholders, he said.

The board expects to adopt a strategic plan in the first quarter of 2021.

“We remain committed to the mission of the Foundation and look forward to identifying opportunities to increase the impact of our work,” Biggs said.

Also during its December meeting on Thursday, the Golden LEAF board of directors awarded more than $2.4 million in funding to support agriculture, economic development, entrepreneurship, capacity building, and disaster recovery through projects across North Carolina.

“As evidenced by the projects funded today, the Board is committed to supporting strategies that improve the economy in rural, economically distressed North Carolina. These projects will support strategies to build capacity in Tier 1 communities, grow entrepreneurship in rural counties, support best practices in agriculture, build a workforce to meet industry demand, and help communities devastated by natural disasters,” Hamilton said.

Four projects for workforce training, agriculture, and economic development in Mitchell, Rutherford, Wake, and Halifax counties are to receive money through the Open Grants Program. The Open Grants Program supports economic development projects in the areas of workforce preparedness and education, economic investment and job creation, and agriculture with awards up to $200,000.

Receiving the Open Grants Program funding are:

— Mayland Community College Foundation in Mitchell County received $200,000 to design, renovate and furnish an existing structure in Spruce Pine to establish a center to help launch new and grow emerging businesses in rural Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties.

— Isothermal Community College in Rutherford County received $200,000 to help construct a covered arena to support the expansion of the college’s workforce training programs in agribusiness, equine business and equine-assisted activities and therapy in response to student and industry demand.

— North Carolina State University in Wake County was awarded $198,843 for personnel, travel, supplies, marketing and meeting/workshop costs to help meat processors retool to address changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This project will also help farmers expand direct-to-consumer outlets and know-how, enlarging their resources to grow bulk sales through pricing education and technical assistance training.

— The Enfield Economic Development and Revitalization Commission in Halifax County was awarded $8,500 to support implementation of a component of the town’s economic development plan. This award follows funding to develop the plan provided through a past Golden LEAF special initiative.

Two initiatives to support agriculture and capacity building were approved to receive a total of $1,482,964.

The board approved $989,418 in funding to North Carolina State University for the Agricultural Institute, a 2-year program at NCSU that trains students for work in the agriculture industry.

Funds will respond to the needs of the animal industry by expanding the pipeline of available talent for jobs. The Agricultural Institute will create an agriculture operations certificate, develop a food animal and poultry processing curriculum, provide internship support for students in Tier 1 and 2 counties, and develop a mentoring program.

The board approved $493,546 in funding to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government for scholarships, consulting services and other costs to provide professional development and advice to staff and elected leaders of mayor-council municipalities in Tier 1 counties.

The board also approved increased funding for two projects totaling $331,608 to support recovery from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The projects support repair or replacement of infrastructure or equipment or construction of new infrastructure for hazard mitigation in Jones and Greene counties.

Greene County was awarded $325,000 more to a prior award to support the construction of the Greene County Emergency Operations Center. Jones County was awarded $6,608 more to a prior award for the improvement of backup generators at critical water infrastructure.