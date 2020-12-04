Crime report

Isaac McKellar, of Edith Drive in Fairmont, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his firearm from the parking lot at Quickie Manufacturing Corporation, located at 2880 Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton.

Toni Ellis, of Gavintown Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to break into her apartment by prying open a window.

Dakota Kitch reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on McBridge Road in Red Springs.

Frankie Maynor reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in that occurred on U.S. 74 West in Maxton.