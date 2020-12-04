Brianna Goodwin gets director’s job at Robeson County Church and Community Center

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center has named a 28-year-old Lumberton native as its newest director.

Brianna Goodwin has been given the leadership role at the nonprofit located at 600 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Goodwin, who lives in Lumberton, has worked with the Center as assistant director of Operations for more than two years. With ties to organizations like Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton, Robeson County Arts Council, Robeson Family Counseling Center and more, she has demonstrated a true dedication to service and the ability to connect resources for the betterment of the county, according to information from RCCCC.

The Center has kicked it up a notch this year and expressed confidence that its efforts will be more effective under new leadership, said Charles Townsend, chairman of the nonprofits’s board of directors.

“While some may perceive our phenomenal facility to be our greatest asset, I know that RCCCC’s greatest asset is a dedicated team who fulfill our mission of being the hands and feet of God.” Goodwin said.

“I look forward to a much more comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of our area than the Center has taken in recent years. Having been a child who was sponsored by generous people during the holidays and for my family to have received assistance from RCCCC when I was young makes this opportunity to pay it forward the greatest joy of my life. I am living, breathing proof that poverty does not have to be a lifetime status,” Goodwin added.

Robeson County Church and Community Center was founded to address the social issues in Robeson County. Through the years, the Center has addressed issues ranging from voter disenfranchisement to hunger to education, just to name a few.

