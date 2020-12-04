Judge sentences Robeson County man to more than 16 years in prison

    RALEIGH — A 39-year-old Robeson County man was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in federal prison for drug and weapons offenses.

    Michael Anthony Locklear was given a prison sentence of 16 years and three months for conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to an announcement from Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

    Locklear was charged after an investigation revealed he was a significant drug distributor in the Rowland area, according to court documents.

    After receiving numerous complaints from members of the community regarding suspected drug sales at Locklear’s residence, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple search warrants at that location to recover cocaine, cocaine base, items used to package drugs for sale and numerous firearms. Further investigation revealed that Locklear had been involved in dealing kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base (crack) between 2016 and August 2019.

    Locklear was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

    The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline L. Webb prosecuted the case.

