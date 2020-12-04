COVID-19 cases in Robeson County increase from last reporting period; virus claims five more lives

LUMBERTON — Christmas will look a lot different in Downtown Lumberton, but the local business owners are keeping their holiday spirit.

The first Friday of December is typically marked by the ceremonious lighting of the largest Christmas tree in Lumberton at the downtown plaza. In years past, the lighting of the tree is typically a 10-second affair, but the event lasts hours and includes hayrides throughout the night along Chestnut and Walnut streets, free hot chocolate and cookies, live music from local talent, and a Christmas film shown it the warmth of the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

The 35-foot tree is now up and lit, and there are snowflakes hanging from the light poles along Elm and Chestnut streets, but there will be no pomp and circumstance surrounding holiday decor this year.

Another event known to draw hundreds up and down Elm Street is the Lumberton Christmas Parade. The parade typically begins the procession of holiday parades throughout Robeson County. This year Lumberton and every other town in the county have canceled parades.

Dick Taylor’s business, Taylor’s Insurance, has been a fixture in downtown Lumberton for the past 67 years, and he said this would be the quietest year downtown to date. He and his wife typically participate in all of the holiday events in downtown Lumberton.

“I normally do all of those things,” he said. “I’m gonna miss the parade. I can’t recall it ever being canceled. We’ve always had the parade going up Elm Street or sometimes down and up Chestnut.”

The parade and tree lighting events have been known to wake up the downtown area and draw crowds, which is what downtown businesses depend on.

“I think everybody (business owners) enjoys the parade and seeing those people down here,” he said. “It brings a lot of people to watch it downtown. It’s always been a very successful parade.”

However, he understands the need for caution.

“They still have the holiday spirit, but it’s limited in their getting out,” he said. “A lot of people are still being cautious, as they should be, including me.

“I think most everybody is doing what has to be done.”

With holiday events canceled, the city’s Downtown Development coordinator is challenging businesses to get in the holiday spirit by decorating their storefronts and challenging Lumberton residents to support small businesses.

“With everything going on we’re encouraging people to shop local this year,” Connie Russ-Wallwork said. “We’re asking our downtown business owners to decorate their store fronts to encourage shoppers.”

Business owners like Felecia Evans-Long, owner of Sweet Candy Café, and Peyton Guimbellot, owner of Liz and Belle Boutique, are adjusting and meeting the challenge.

Guimbellot’s business has been in downtown Lumberton for the past three years. COVID-19 caused her to close her store and run her business completely online, but two months ago she moved back downtown to a larger space at 414 N. Chestnut St.

“I missed being around my customers,” Guimbellot said.

The boutique relies on the Christmas parade, which guarantees holiday shoppers.

“We are normally open during the parade, so it brings a lot of business during that time,” she said.

To make up for the not having those typical crowds, Liz and Belle has participated in Black Friday sales and held a Christmas open house, both of which brought in customers. Guimbellot is extending the hours of her store on Dec. 17 to 7:30 p.m. for a Jingle Bell Sale to encourage people to do their last-minute shopping after leaving their jobs downtown.

Evans-Long’s business also focused on online sales during the pandemic. Despite a slow summer and being closed for some time because of COVID-19, Sweet Candy Café recently celebrated its eighth year of operation.

“We’re definitely resilient, but this can really get hard sometimes,” she said. “Our customers really don’t want to come into the stores, and we know that a candy store is really low on the priority list.”

However, nothing beats the nostalgia of walking into a candy store in downtown Lumberton this time of year, she said.

Both Guimbellot and Evans-Long agree that shopping local means community support.

“I would love to encourage and invite more of our Lumberton residents to just come out and just explore downtown,” Evans-long said. “I know a lot people don’t come downtown like they use to but we’re begging just come downtown. Just get some candy and get some popcorn and look at the Christmas tree.”

Guimbellot said its the small businesses that give back to the clubs and sports teams.

“I want to encourage people to shop local and shop small because its those local business that are supporting the community,” Guimbellot said.

Guimbellot believes residents tend to forget about downtown stores because of so many quiet years.

“Downtown Lumberton has not had a lot of businesses for a very long time and I think people just forget to look downtown,” she said. “The customers I have mostly come from Facebook. They’re not randomly coming downtown looking for places to shop.”

This is beginning to change, according to Dencie Lambdin, chair of the Main Street Lumberton Advisory Committee.

“As difficult as things are right now for retail and restaurants, we’ve had several things happening in our little downtown, so we’re really excited about that,” she said.

One of the new businesses is the Happenings on Elm, a wine bar and restaurant built at what once was a funeral home. The Carolina Civic Center is in the process of undergoing major renovations.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction, but we still have a ways to go,” Guimbellot said.