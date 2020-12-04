COVID-19 cases in Robeson County increase from last reporting period; virus claims five more lives

Smith
LUMBERTON — Cases of novel coronavirus in Robeson County increased this week.
The Robeson County Health Department reported 481 cases from Nov. 28 through Friday. While this is technically the most cases reported in the county in a seven-day period, that statement is misleading as the data includes new cases from Nov. 26-27, when the Health Department did not report case statistics on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.
However, when compared to the 210 cases reported from Nov. 21-25, the rate of how many new cases are reported per day increased. Accounting for Nov. 26-27, the nine-day period ending Friday had 53.4 cases per day; the Nov. 21-25 period had 42.0 per day.
Five virus-related deaths have been reported in the county since Nov. 25, down from nine during the period Nov. 21-25. One of the individuals who died was more than 60 years old, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. Smith did not specify the ages of the other deaths.
The White House’s weekly report on the virus in North Carolina ranks Lumberton as the No. 4 metro area and Robeson as the No. 8 county for the spread of the virus. This is based on new cases over a three-week period.
The county’s positivity rate remains just over 10%, Smith said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendation on how long close contacts of virus-positive individuals should quarantine from 14 days to seven or 10, depending on testing. Smith said this may help contact tracing run more smoothly.
“Residents may be more likely to work with the contact tracers regarding necessary information,” Smith said. “Too many people were reluctant to miss two weeks pay or put their job in jeopardy to be cooperative.”
The impact of any potential cases caused by Thanksgiving gatherings likely will be seen soon, Smith said.
“Community spread remains constant,” Smith said. “By the next full week of reporting most cases linked to Thanksgiving should be evident.”
UNC Health Southeastern reported 18 virus-positive patients in isolation, plus six potential positives under investigation, at its hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday. This is an increase from 16 positive patients and four potential positives on Nov. 25.
There are 21 UNC Health Southeastern employees quarantined because of possible exposure, down from 28 on Nov. 25.
Cases at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have sharply declined because students are on winter break. There is currently one active case among the student body, four among faculty and staff, and none among subcontractors. One new student case and three new cases among faculty and staff have been reported since Nov. 25.
The university reports a semester total of 398 student cases, 45 among faculty and staff, and 14 among subcontractors.
Statewide, 28,020 new cases were reported since Nov. 28 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, up from 25,668 during the previous seven-day period. This brings the pandemic total to 382,514 cases.
Thursday’s total of 5,637 new cases was a new one-day record for the state.
There have been 257 virus-related deaths since Nov. 27, up from 231 during the period of Nov. 21-27. Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,467 virus-related deaths in the state.
There are currently 2,157 virus-related hospitalizations in North Carolina, a pandemic high.
The U.S. set another new one-day high Thursday, with 216,548 new cases. Wednesday was the country’s deadliest day of the pandemic, with 2,885 virus-related deaths nationwide. National totals for the pandemic are now more than 14.3 million cases and 277,622 deaths.