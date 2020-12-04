United Way of Robeson County to host blood drive, BBQ plate sale Thursday

December 4, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Johnson</p>

Johnson

LUMBERTON — United Way of Robeson County will host two events Thursday at which are residents can support the community through multiple avenues.

United Way of Robeson County and Chef Lester Locklear & the Culinary School of Robeson Community College present a Socially Distanced Bangin’ BBQ plate sale. Plates of BBQ, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and cake are $10 and will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for drive-thru pick up at Robeson Community College. Preorders are encouraged because only 300 plates will be sold. Visit unitedwayrobeson.org or call 910-739-4249 to place an order.

“Robeson Community College’s partnership with United Way by working with Chef Locklear and the culinary students ensures we raise the critical funds to support United Way partner agencies and our own program and initiatives such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” said Tate Johnson, UWRC executive director. “Culinary students are gaining experience all while raising funds for Robeson County.”

The UWRC also is serving as host to a blood drive with The Blood Connection on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the United Way office located at 308 E Fifth St. in Lumberton. For every blood donor, a $20 charitable donation will be made to United Way’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. Preregistration is encouraged at donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/155684

The Blood Connection mobile unit will be on-site with safety measures in place including face coverings required while donating. All donors will be screened for COVID-19 Antibodies after every completed donation.

“A couple weeks back the nation was down to a 2-3-day blood supply. The Blood Connection is in need of O- units, along with all other types. Holiday travel often leads to accidents, which means The Blood Connection saw a dip this past weekend in their supply, and they anticipate that will be the same situation in the upcoming weeks,” Johnson said.