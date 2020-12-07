Lumberton man faces charges in wake of vehicle theft

Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is facing multiple charges and more arrests are likely in connection to the theft of a vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommy Cox, 67, of Beulah Church Road in Lumberton was charged with larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen property, simple possession of a Schedule II substance, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Cox was given a $50,000 secured bond.

A 2003 Ford F350 was stolen Nov. 26 from Davis Truck Repair, located at 1853 Kenric Drive in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 1, parts to the stolen truck were located and recovered at 1869 Willoughby Road in Lumberton, a storage location for C & C Towing of Lumberton.

Investigators with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Community Impact Team conducted searches Saturday at 1869 Willoughby Road in Lumberton and 3857 Beulah Church Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Stolen property, stolen firearms, and prescription medications were found and seized from both locations.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation continues and more arrests are likely.

Anyone with information about the case or additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.