Repair work to close portion of west-bound I-74 lane

December 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A portion of a west-bound lane of Interstate 74 near Rowland will be closed for repairs until at least 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The affected section of I-74 will be between mile markers 203 and 201. The right lane will be closed so the roadway shoulder be repaired.

A low incidence of traffic backup is expected. No detour route is planned.