Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force operation results in 46 charges, citations

December 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Nine people were arrested on charges related to weapons and drugs during a recent operation conducted by the Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force.

The operation was conducted Friday in the Lumberton area, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger. The operation resulted in a total of 46 arrests and citations.

The task force is comprised of the Lumberton, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland, Parkton and St. Pauls Police Department, the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement and a federal agency.

Tristin Locklear, 20, of Saddletree Road in Lumberton was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Ricky Jones, 26, of Flat Rock Road in Red Springs was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph McKinnon, 41, from the Royal Inn in Lumberton was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Sabrina Locklear, 40, of N.C. 72 in Pembroke was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug vehicle.

Phyllis Locklear, 43, of N.C. 72 in Pembroke, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of oxycodone.

Robert Fields, 36, of Bolman Road in Lumberton was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, revoked driving and failure to stop for red light.

Andrew Townsend, 56, of Lovette Road in Lumberton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Miller, 41, of North Creek Road in Orrum was charged with revoked driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Collins, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No street or hometown was given for Collins.

Two firearms and $182 in cash were seized during Friday’s Task Force operation.

Among the charges brought and citations issued were carrying concealed firearm, 1; possession of stolen firearm, 1; felony possession of cocaine, 4; possession of drug paraphernalia, 5; possession of marijuana, 2; maintaining a drug vehicle, 1; possession of oxycodone, 1; driving while impaired, 2; revoked driving, 8; red light violation, 1; headlight violation, 1; fictitious plates, 1; expired registration, 4; inspection violation, 2; borrowing license plate violation, 1; underage consumption of alcohol, 1; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, 2; revoked registration, 2; excessive speed, 1; no insurance, 2; unregistered vehicle, 1; driving without a license, 1; seat belt violation, 1.

Two warnings were issued. One for speeding and one for expired registration.