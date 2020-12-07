Sheriff’s Office continues investigation of body found near St. Pauls

December 7, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The investigation continued Monday into the death of a Parkton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 12:25 a.m. Saturday to McKinnon Lane in St. Pauls in reference to a deceased male being found in a vehicle on the side of the road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Terrell K. Lilly, 34, of Parkton was found deceased upon the arrival of deputies and St. Pauls Police Department officers.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.