Pembroke scrambles to avert water crisis after shutting down second of three water treatment stations

PEMBROKE — The town council here gave its Public Works Department the green light Monday to pursue contractors for emergency repairs needed in one of the town’s water treatment plants.

Public Works Director Pierre Locklear told council members that the department shut down the second of three stations on Wednesday, after noticing some irregularities during a maintenance evaluation being conducted as part of the Town’s Asset Inventory and Assessment.

“It’s not doing it’s operation like its suppose to,” Locklear said. “It had a breach.”

During the draining of the filters, media was confirmed to be making its way to the drain of one of the filters in Water Treatment Plant No. 5, located on Jones Street, he said. The filter media is designed to be supported on a floor that is placed above the bottom of the vessel, but the floor supports near the tank discharge were visibly deformed.

“The flooring has failed in one of the filters,” Locklear said.

Locklear said the station is responsible for filtering iron from the water for public consumption. Because it has been compromised, he shut down that treatment facility, leaving only one in operation.

“Treatment plant No. 5 has been shut down since Wednesday,” Locklear said. “We’re in an emergency situation.”

Complete removal of the filter media is required to verify the full scope of repair that is required to the floor.

Town Manager Tyler Thomas told council members the town has been scrambling to come up with quotes in the short time frame. The town is looking at as much as $250,000 to repair the damage, but there is “no way around it.”

“The town has three wells and two wells aren’t working,” he said. “If another pump was to go down, the town would be relying on the county.”

The money for the emergency repairs will come from the System Development Fee Revenue, which has about $420,000 in unrestricted funds set aside for situations such as this, Thomas said.

In other business, the council approved the town paying the remaining balance to install RhinoWare Door Barricade Systems on 50 doors at Pembroke Elementary School and 70 at Pembroke Middle School.

The system will cost $43,500 and will be paid for using a $30,250 Governor’s Crime Commission grant awarded to the Pembroke Police Department, Chief Edward Locklear said. An additional $3,250 was obtained through donors, leaving a remaining balance of $10,000 for the town to pay.

The door barricade stand, placed near the bottom of a door, can be pulled and locked into a frame in the floor to secure doors instantly in the event of an emergency situation. The system also has a key that allows a designated person or emergency personnel to unlock the door.

“This is the simplest system that’s on the market,” Chief Locklear said. “It just takes seconds to engage it.”

Also Monday, the council heard yet another good audit report from John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas and Associates.

Masters told council members the town’s cash balance has surpassed $5 million, an increase of more than $1 million from this past year’s balance. The General Fund Balance and unassigned portion of the General Fund Balance has also continued the upward trend it has maintained for the past 10 years, Masters said.

Masters commended the town on its property tax collection rate, which is at 95%.

“No other municipality is that high except maybe the City of Lumberton,” he said.

Sales tax has also been on the rise, which is “indicative of a strong economic engine,” Masters said.

In other matters, the council approved rendering and quotes for construction of the new splash pad at the town’s Recreation Complex. The total cost of the splash pad, and fencing, a shelter, gate house and picnic tables, will be $380,001.34, according to Phil Harper, Parks and Recreations director.

The department was awarded a $178,750 grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority in September to build the 3,000-square-foot splash pad at Pembroke Recreation Complex, which is being designed by Great Southern Recreation. The town must match the funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis, but 26 of the 29 donors who pledged money two years ago remain sound.

“It’s pretty amazing to me to see after all this COVID we have 26 out of 29,” Harper said.

About $69,000 has been promised in payment installments over the next three years. So far $49,083 has already been sent to the town in the first payment installment, Harper said.

“I’m glad to see this project is moving forward,” he said.

The council approved parking lot and public infrastructural improvements for the A.S. Thomas Center. The project includes paving additional parking spaces and repairing and replacing infrastructure that improve drainage and traffic flow along Pate Supply Drive, Second Street and Jones Street. The total cost of the project is about $212,000.

Tyler Thomas said that this fiscal year’s Powell Bill allocation can offset some of the costs and next year’s allocation could take care of the remainder, or the town could dip into unrestricted funds.

In other matters, council members:

— Voted to participate in a Classification and Pay Study to review the town’s pay plan and its competitiveness compared to similar municipalities. The Maps Group will conduct the study over three months. It will cost $8,697 to complete the study, plus other fees.

— Were invited to attend the Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Walmart in Pembroke.

