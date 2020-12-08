Donors give another $2,060 to Empty Stocking Fund

December 8, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Katie Butler, second from right, stands with her family by their Christmas tree this holiday season. The Butler family gave this week’s largest contribution, $500, to the Empty Stocking Fund.

With less than 10 days left to give, 15 new gifts have added $2,060 to the Empty Stocking Fund, providing enough money to buy gifts for about 41 children this Christmas. The fund’s total is now $19,323.90, enough to ensure 386 children have presents on Christmas morning.

The top two givers for this report were the Butler Family, $500, and Jayne Huggins, who donated $250.

Thank-you to all the fund’s donors for your continued generosity. Your gifts will make a difference in the lives of Robeson County children this Christmas. To readers of The Robesonian, if you or someone you know are looking for new ways to honor loved ones or friends this holiday season, please consider contributing to the Empty Stocking Fund.

Donations can be made in person, online or through the mail through Dec. 18.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The Fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian’s office. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to Empty Stocking Fund/United Way.

Previous total……$17,263.90

54. Attorney Dale Godfrey……$200

55. Alex Smith……$50

In honor of Homer Osgood

56. Riley and Tara……$100

In honor of Deborah Newkirk

57. Dr. Meghan Dalziel……$60

In honor of Paisley Cookson

58. Meghan Potter……$25

59. Joe, Katie, Joseph, David and Jada Butler……$500

In memory of Joe and Charley Butler and David Kinlaw

and In honor of Margaret Kinlaw

60. Bloomingdale Baptist Church WMU……$50

61. Jayne B. Huggins……$250

62. Anonymous……$150

63. Clyde McKee……$50

64. Faye and Bob Caton……$200

65. Knox M. Barnes……$100

66. Jerry and Bonnie King……$200

67. Reviewers Book Club……$100

68. Berry Barfield……$25

New total……$19,323.90