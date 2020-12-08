Rep. Bishop tells Rotarians he is confident Lumbee Recognition Act will be approved by Congress

LUMBERTON — Congressman Dan Bishop expressed optimism Tuesday about the eventual passage by Congress of the Lumbee Recognition Act.
Bishop, the Republican House member who represents North Carolina’s District 9, relayed his confidence in the Lumbee Tribe receiving full federal recognition during a video conference with Lumberton Rotarians.
“I’m very optimistic still that we — that we may get that long-elusive injustice corrected,” Bishop said, as he spoke to members of the Lumberton Rotary Club from Washington, D.C.
The Lumbee Recognition Act received unanimous approval Nov. 16 from the U.S. House of Representatives and was sent to the Senate, where it has been read and referred to the Committee on Indian Affairs.
The legislation has the backing of Republican U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, said Bishop, who also said he worked hard to help secure Republican support in the House.
“It all comes down to December,” Bishop said.
With newly elected members joining Congress in January, progress of the recognition legislation could be slowed, negating recent efforts to push it through, he said.
He has heard rumors that some people view the bill as a Republican agenda, Bishop said.
“We’re seeing some efforts to leverage some things against it,” he said.
The recognition act could be contained in an omnibus bill that also could contain a continuing resolution to keep government funding at current levels, Bishop said. The current spending resolution is to expire Friday.
“We’re in the best position that Lumbee recognition has ever been in in Congress,” Bishop said.
Bishop attributed the bill’s position to the “time and effort” put in by Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. and his team, and political support in Washington, D.C. He described Godwin as “gracious and insistent” in his efforts.
Godwin commended Bishop for his support in the undertaking.
“I believe we are going to be successful,” Godwin said.
Money will flow into the county’s school system and hospital if the recognition act gets full congressional approval, the tribal chairman said. More money through grant funding also will be available to help county residents.
“It will bring money into Robeson County, and it will touch everyone’s lives,” Godwin said.
Bishop also spoke Tuesday about ongoing negotiations regarding a new COVID-19 relief package.
“Congress has been sort of stuck on the next round of COVID relief funding for far too long,” Bishop said recalling that the last package was approved in April.
Bishop said businesses affected “most gravely,” including restaurants, hotels and the tourism industry, need another round of the Paycheck Protection Program payments. The program helps small businesses pay up to eight weeks of payroll expenses.
The last PPP funding helped save almost 200,000 jobs in his district alone, Bishop said.
He called the recently proposed relief package that totals more than $900 billion “very steep.”
“I support a targeted approach,” Bishop said.
A petition is circling that can help lawmakers pass a relief package without leadership input, he said.
The congressman said more money is needed to fund the manufacturing of additional COVID-19 vaccines. One approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the vaccines will first be administered to health-care workers and next to elderly people or people who have comorbidities or underlying conditions that make them susceptible to infection.
“I’m ready to take a vaccine anytime I’m asked to do that,” Bishop said.
The congressman questioned the power given to individual governors to enact mask mandates and control their states. He suggested adding “some limit” to that power and a more “participative” process, though he was unsure of a specific solution to possible overreach by governors.
“The question becomes how long can we go forward under that kind of regime,” he said.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]