Rowland commissioners agree to have special election but set no date

ROWLAND — Commissioners here agreed Tuesday that a special election is needed to fill the vacant seat on the board but took no action on the matter.

The matter was placed on hold during the board’s regular meeting so the mayor and commissioners could further discuss the date on which the election would be held. Town Attorney Robert Price prepared a resolution for the board in the event that they reached an agreement Tuesday but the document gave the Robeson County Elections Board the authority to schedule the special election at the earliest date determined to be reasonably possible.

“I have a problem with that,” Commissioner Jean Love said. “That is for us to decide.”

The seat was left vacant after Commissioner Marvin Shooter, who held the seat for 50 years, died in October of complications related to COVID-19. Shooter had one year left in his term.

The commissioners agreed to hold the special election after Price read from the town’s charter and relayed the discussion he had with Robeson County Attorney Rob Davis minutes before the meeting. Price said Davis has also sought council from former Robeson County Attorney Gary Locklear and from the State Board of Elections attorney.

“They all agree that we are in order to have a special election,” Price said.

Price read town charter Section 3.4 which reads in part, “If there is a vacancy in the office of mayor or commissioner after qualification or because of refusal to qualify a special election shall be called by the town board and shall be held to fill the vacancy.”

Price said there is a stipulation that if an election cycle is “relatively close,” then holding a special election doesn’t apply. The next municipal election will be in November.

The charter further states that potential candidates cannot file for candidacy no earlier than noon on the 10th Friday proceeding the special election and no later than noon the seventh Friday proceeding the special election.

“That gives you an idea of the time frame you’re going to have to deal with,” Price said.

Price reiterated his position that it is the board’s duty to carry out the charter.

“My position is each one of you and I took an oath of office that says ‘We will defend and maintain the constitution and laws,’” Price said. “This charter is a law. This charter says that there shall be an election.

“I’ve heard all of the arguments that nobody wants to run and have to run again and its gonna cost all that money. I think the answer to that is your positions are important. It’s important that the people have the proper representation on the board so that the wisdom of the collective body is available for the benefit of the town.”

Mayor Michelle Shooter said she was in agreement with the importance of the commissioner’s role and filling the seat but the town may need to revisit updating the charter in the future because of the financial burden it could cause on the town.

“I don’t want the town to keep paying $3,000 to $5,000 every time someone leaves the board,” Shooter said.

The board did have the authority to elect a new mayor pro tem Tuesday and chose Commissioner Jean Love for the job. That role also was left vacant by the late Shooter.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, commissioners and department heads heard several complaints about activity in the town.

Residents Clara Wilkerson and Jackie Leach both spoke out about individuals blocking Hickory Street.

“I would have to come to a complete stop,” Wilkerson said. “They’re gambling right in the street. What are we suppose to do — hit ‘em?”

Leach said several of the individuals in question stated that they were filming music videos and would be “great someday.” She asked why the police are not patrolling these areas.

“If I can see it why can’t the police see it?” Leach said. “Isn’t that what they’re paid for? This is taxpayers’ money.”

Police Chief Hubert Graham said a town meeting is not the place to air grievances about criminal activity and the police department’s response.

“I hear everyone’s complaints,” Graham said. “My office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. I am available by phone or by meeting if you have a complaint somewhere. I am available.”

Graham said the areas are being patrolled but the department remains at 50% capacity and hiring officers continues to be a tedious process.

“Rowland Police Department is an agency of last resort,” Graham said.

Eddie J. Franklin also shared his grievances regarding potholes throughout town.

“I hit one the other day and I thought my front end was gonna come off,” he said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.