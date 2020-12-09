PSRC Board of Education votes to delay students’ return to class

Public Schools of Robeson County interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece, left, watches Tuesday as PSRC Board of Education Chairman Craig Lowry presents her with a plaque of appreciation for her services to the school system beginning Sept. 9. DeFreece will finish her interim role Dec. 31. Lowry DeFreece Williamson Related Articles

LUMBERTON — County school board members voted unanimously Tuesday to delay school re-entry until Jan. 20 for students in pre-kindergarten to third grade.

The decision will allow students and staff members 3 1/2 weeks after Christmas to become free of COVID-19 if they were exposed during the holiday and thus prevent the spread of the disease at school. Parents still will have the option of continuing virtual-only instruction for their children.

The date, which is a two-week extension from the former Jan. 6 re-entry date, remains tentative. School board members plan to take COVID-19 numbers into account when they revisit the decision during their Jan. 12 meeting.

“It still could be adjusted,” said Craig Lowry, school board chairman.

“Your kids were here with you this Thanksgiving. I cannot take the responsibility of sending kids back and they’re not here next Thanksgiving,” Lowry added in a voice choked with emotion.

Also on Tuesday, Superintendent Freddie Williamson was sworn in by Robeson County District Court Judge Brooke Clark at the start of the board meeting. Williamson has signed his four-year contract that carries a base salary of $200,000 a year. He will begin his duties on Jan. 1.

Williamson encouraged unity, flexibility and direction when he addressed the board members.

“Our students need us to be something different for them because what they’re facing is different than it’s ever been before and we have to recognize that,” Williamson said.

“I’m asking that we keep a positive attitude about the work that’s in front of us,” he added.

He continues to pray for wisdom, knowledge, understanding and discernment to better lead the school system forward in his new role, Williamson said.

The board also voted Tuesday to give high school students the choice of taking end-of-course tests Monday through Dec. 18 or Feb. 15-19.

Federal laws will not allow waivers for students to opt out of testing, said Bobby Locklear, executive director of PSRC’s Testing Center. Schools must continue to test at a 95% rate or face penalties.

“Again there’s a big web that’s tied to accountability,” Locklear said.

He described that web as being “woven very tightly.”

In other business, board members voted to spend $440,950 to place five mobile units at R.B. Dean-Townsend Elementary School and more than $978,000 to replace roofing at 12 schools, including Shining Stars Preschool.

The cost for roof repairs at the preschool, which is being leased from Robeson County, will be split between both entities, with PSRC paying $90,000, Lowry said. The county will then transfer to the school system ownership of the preschool structure and an attached building.

Board members also heard a COVID-19 update from Robeson County Health Department officials.

“Our positivity rate for the county is still 11.9% so we’re still seeing a lot of positives,” said Beth Rowell, director of Nursing.

Rowell said the county has seen increases in cases since Thanksgiving and Halloween.

“Unfortunately, Robeson County has stayed steady and that steady has been in higher numbers,” she said.

Robeson is among 47 other counties in the state considered as higher risk for viral spread.

COVID-19 vaccines that are to “roll out” next week will go to health-care workers first, then to the elderly, she said. The general population will not receive vaccinations until March or April.

Health Department Director Bill Smith did not give a definite answer to a question about the safety of students returning to campuses. Smith and Rowell did say their children each have returned to private schools, which have different regulations than public school systems.

“I think it’s a political decision to be honest,” Smith said. “I think you can put the scales either direction you want.”

Rowell read an article in which she said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that the virus does not seem to be spreading in schools in New York City or other areas. But she had not seen research to back up that claim.

Rowell did offer the assistance of the Health Department, stating it is available to help PSRC as it navigates tentative re-entry in January.

Also on Tuesday, board members honored outgoing interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece.

Chairman Lowry presented DeFreece with a plaque of appreciation for “dedication and unwavering services to the Public Schools of Robeson County” from Sept. 9 through Dec. 31.

“You came in, you knew there were things that needed to be one and you got them done,” said Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent of Human Resources.

Board member Linda Emanuel also shared parting words to DeFreece.

“We have a good school system and I think you have made us take another look at how good it really is, and we’re proud to have had you here,” Emanuel said.

“I just want to thank all of you for those kind words. they were all true,” DeFreece said, as the room erupted in laughter. “Really, it has been a pleasure coming to work every day.”

DeFreece said she was proud of the board and urged members to continue working together with a “united” team mentality.

Also on Tuesday, board members:

— Approved contracts for two part-time school psychologists and one physical therapist.

— Approved allowing a 10-foot easement for placement of a Lumbee River EMC public utility pole and anchor at its Deep Branch location and the adjoining Howard Brooks LLC property. The approval will give neighboring property owners the ability to extend electricity to the rear portion of their property.

— Approved receiving a Kate B. Reynolds grant of $82,500 in July 2021 to enhance the Migrant Education Program. The grant amount also was received in July 2020.

— Honored Brenda Fairley-Ferebee for a Dec. 6 recognition by Friends of Faith for her community service and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Received a briefing on policies and protocols involving COVID-19 exposure in schools. Among the items mentioned were isolation rooms, personal protective equipment and screening. Another policy mentioned prohibits visitors from entering schools.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]