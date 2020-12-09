Crime report

December 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rachael Davis, Greenhill Drive, Red Springs; and Kenneth Chavis, Bovine Drive, Lumberton.

Anshawnda Cade reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle from a location on Cain Road in St. Pauls.