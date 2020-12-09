Traffic stops leads to arrest of two men

LUMBERTON — Two men were arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies found drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop in Shannon.

Marcell Martice McCoy Jr., 30, of Wagon Wheel Road in Shannon, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. McCoy was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

Before the Tuesday arrest, McCoy was out on bond for first-degree murder in the death on Dec. 8, 2014, of Bo J. Locklear and multiple robbery charges. He was released in August 2015, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Also arrested Tuesday was 25-year-old Allen Wedmer, of Lumberton, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court in Robeson and Chatham counties for separate charges, according to the Detention Center. He also received traffic violation citations, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wedmer was placed in the Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond and is being held on an additional $10,000 bond for out-of-county charges, according to the Detention Center.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team deputies stopped a 1988 Ford Lincoln in the area of Wagon Wheel Road about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies seized a quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and one firearm during the traffic stop.

Anyone with more information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

