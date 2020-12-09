RCCCC gets $25,000 grant from Campbell Soup Foundation

Staff report
<p>Goodwin</p>

Goodwin

<p>Skusa</p>

Skusa

    LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center recently received a $25,000 grant to help fund improvements to its pantry operations.

    The grant given by Campbell Soup Foundation on Friday will allow the Center to buy an electric pallet jack, integrate fresh produce into food boxes and provide salary support for food pantry staff.

    “The Campbell Soup Foundation has granted us over $40,000 this calendar year to aid in our efforts to eliminate hunger in Robeson County. Their Maxton plant also offers in-kind donations of soup and other dry goods on an ongoing basis. We are eager to make these much-needed upgrades to our pantry,” said Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC executive director.

    The funding is a portion of the latest round of Campbell Soup Foundation grants that total about $1.3 million, according to Amanda Pisano, senior manager of External Communications.

    “We also awarded $25,000 to Lumbee Land Development and $9,000 to GENYOUth to support three schools in the Maxton area,” Pisano said.

    GENYOUth funding is included in a $150,000 grant that supports schools in “Campbell hometowns,” Pisano said.

    The company is grateful for the opportunity to partner with agencies like RCCCC to serve communities in need, said Kim Fortunato, vice president of Community Affairs and Campbell Soup Foundation president.

    “Now more than ever, our community partners are critical resources in our hometowns. They are providing our neighbors in need with food and services. We’re grateful for their partnership, and proud to assist them as they meet the unprecedented need brought on by the pandemic,” Fortunato said.

    Since the onset of the pandemic, Campbell has donated more than $8 million in food and financial support to assist communities across North America, Pisano said. It has provided more than $166,000 in funds and food to the Maxton area.

    “I am grateful to the Foundation for their continued belief in the Center’s mission and their support of our community throughout the pandemic,” said Chasity Skusa, Resource Development coordinator at RCCCC.

