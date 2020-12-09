Robeson County lawmen take Cooper’s curfew in stride

LUMBERTON — One local police department is stepping up its efforts to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide curfew this weekend.

The Pembroke Police Department will schedule two more officers to work during the night shift this weekend to enforce the curfew, said Chief Edward Locklear. The additional officers will crack down on violators beginning Friday.

Cooper announced Tuesday a curfew for state residents to to stay home starting Friday from 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. as part of his Executive Order 181. The curfew will be in place until Jan. 8, according to the governor’s office.

Among businesses to close at 10 p.m. are “restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and personal care businesses.” Exemptions include travel to and from work, or to get food or medical care, among others.

On Sundays many people ride through town, which could cause an issue, Locklear said.

“The DA (District Attorney Matt Scott) has asked us to first give a warning before we start charging,” Locklear said.

He does not anticipate difficulty, but is prepared to enforce the order, the police chief said.

“I don’t think we’ll have any problems,” Locklear said.

The police chief encourages Pembroke and county residents to be considerate and heed the order and other COVID-19 protocols to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s for a good cause,” he said of the curfew. “It’s for a good reason.”

The St. Pauls Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will continue citing as usual, and have no plans to increase enforcement efforts.

“We’re not doing much different than doing what we’ve been doing all along,” St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger said.

St. Pauls officers will issue warnings to residents who violate the executive order before issuing charges, he said.

Repeat offenders or people who are being “absolutely defiant” will be charged, Dollinger said. Most town residents have been very cooperative in regard to observing restrictions.

County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said business will continue as usual and encourages county residents to use common sense.

“We will continue to ask residents to review the governor’s order, read the data for themselves and use a commonsense approach based on the information they have researched,” Wilkins said.

“We have no plans of stepping up patrols to check for curfew violations as we have issues keeping up with our current call volume countywide. However if a complaint is received, it will be checked into as any other call for service,” the sheriff added.

Gov. Cooper said he is prepared to take more action later, including placing more restrictions on dining protocols or businesses across the state “to slow the spread of the virus if trends do not improve.”

The state saw record-breaking numbers that exceeded more than 6,000 cases per day during two days this past week, according to the governor’s office. More than 80% of counties in the state are identified as red counties, with critical spread, or orange counties, with substantial spread in communities.

Robeson is one of the 48 counties in red. So far, 124 people in the county have died after being infected with the virus, according to a briefing during the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday from Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith and Director of Nursing Beth Rowell. The county positivity rate is 11.9%.

Rowell said the virus remains “very active” in the county.

“Unfortunately our numbers have never dipped down,” she said Tuesday.

Contact tracing efforts have also proved more difficult because of lack of participation and information shared about contacts, Rowell said.

“Unfortunately maybe 50% of our cases cooperate with us,” she said.

Local medical professionals are urging county residents to heed restrictions and follow COVID-19 protocols.

“I believe this recommendation is based on what he (Cooper) is hearing from the epidemiologists in the Triangle area. He is trying to do something without closing businesses down two weeks before Christmas,” said Dr. Robin Peace, medical staff president at UNC Health Southeastern.

“The fact of the matter is he wouldn’t need to do anything if we would just follow the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and wait six feet apart,” Peace added.

UNC Health Southeastern Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Obiefuna Okoye said Cooper’s efforts are targeting areas in which viral transmission can be greater.

“The aim he hopes to achieve is to limit gatherings during this holiday period in places where COVID-19 virus can spread easily, such as in bars and night clubs, as well as in restaurants and entertainment centers that operate during these hours,” Okoye said.

