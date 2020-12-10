Two men face charges after leading RCSO investigators on vehicle pursuit

Staff report
LUMBERTON —Two men were arrested Wednesday for multiple offenses as the result of a vehicle pursuit that ended on Pine Log Road.

Keno Chavis, 23, of Pembroke was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Chavis was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $257,500 secured bond.

Chavis previously was wanted by police for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving left of center, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and resisting a public officer, all of which are connected to a Nov. 14 vehicle pursuit, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Also arrested Wednesday was 37-year-old Terrell Oxendine of Lumberton who was charged with felony fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and displaying a fictitious registration plate. Oxendine was placed in the Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

He also was charged with felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a Nov. 19 robbery that occurred on Riley Circle in Lumberton. The robbery investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators attempted to stop a 2000 Ford van about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on N.C. 72 West in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The investigators pursued the van after the driver refused the stop for blue lights and sirens,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, two firearms and drug paraphernalia.