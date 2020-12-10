Fairmont police seek help identifying, finding two men sought in connection to break-in

December 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Shown is the vehicle caught on surveillance footage during a break-in at L&M Convenience Mart in Fairmont that took place about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle is described as a Ford Ranger crew cab and was operated by two white men. Anyone with information about the break-in or identity and whereabouts of the men should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115. Courtesy photos | Fairmont Police Department

Shown is the vehicle caught on surveillance footage during a break-in at L&M Convenience Mart in Fairmont that took place about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle is described as a Ford Ranger crew cab and was operated by two white men. Anyone with information about the break-in or identity and whereabouts of the men should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.

Courtesy photos | Fairmont Police Department

<p>Fairmont police are asking the public to help identify these two men who are believed to have been involved in the Wednesday morning break-in at L&M Convenience Mart. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the men should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.</p> <p>Courtesy photos | Fairmont Police Department</p>

Fairmont police are asking the public to help identify these two men who are believed to have been involved in the Wednesday morning break-in at L&M Convenience Mart. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the men should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.

Courtesy photos | Fairmont Police Department

FAIRMONT — Police here are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men believed to be involved in the Wednesday morning break-in of a local convenient store.

The break-in occurred about 2 a.m. at L&M Convenience Mart, located at 1309 Lakeview Road in Fairmont, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

The Fairmont Police Department released photos of the suspects and their black Ford Ranger crew-cab truck. The suspects are described as two heavyset Caucasian males who stand about 6 feet tall. At least one man has a beard and bald to short hair, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the men should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.