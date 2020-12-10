Crime report

December 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Mace Lowery reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Hilly Branch Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

April Hunt, N.C. 711, Pembroke; Steve Sherwood, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; Nacolle Allen, Floyd Drive, Orrum; and Haylon Hunt, Silo Drive, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Larry Williams, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Regina Campos, McQueen Road, Red Springs; Country Star Convenience Store, Shannon Road, Shannon; and Cameron Jones, Albert Road, Pembroke.

Jose Pena Mendez, of Hunters Creek Court in Charlotte, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at Motel 6, located at 2361 Lackey St. in Lumberton.