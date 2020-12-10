St. Pauls man arrested, charged in connection to finding of Parkton man’s body

December 10, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
<p>Sinclair</p>

Sinclair

LUMBERTON —A 27-year-old St. Pauls man is facing charges in the death of a Parkton man.

Earl A. Sinclair, Jr. was arrested and charged Thursday with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 34-year-old Terrell K. Lilly, whose body was found Saturday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sinclair was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday about 12:25 a.m. to McKinnon Lane in St. Pauls to a report of a deceased man found inside a vehicle on the side of the road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Lilly was found dead by responding St. Pauls Police Department officers and Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.