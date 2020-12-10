RCC has Bangin’ fundraiser

ST. PAULS — Commissioners here punted the decision to move forward with selling liquor by the drink in town until January.

Commissioner John Gudauskas spoke to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in Raleigh about putting a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on the 2021 election ballot and letting residents decide the issue. He was then directed to the Robeson County Board of Elections.

“Then I ran into a roadblock,” Gudauskas said.

County BOE Director Tina Bledsoe told Gudauskas she was unsure of the process surrounding the referendum, but she would look into it and contact him with more information.

“It is easy to do, but we have to go through the Board of Elections to know exactly what to do…,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to table the item until a workshop meeting in January, when Gudauskas is expected to know more.

Mayor Elbert Gibson said selling liquor by the drink can bring hotels and upscale restaurants to town.

“It’s a controllable item that you can have that you can make money off of,” he said.

In other matters, the board offered to accept a tentative bid of $1,336,666.50 from Frank Horne Construction to start rehabilitating the sewer system in several areas of town.

The next step is to send the project bid to the state for approval, said David Honeycutt, a principal engineer at McGill Associates. Honeycutt said construction should start in February.

Honeycutt also said the town would have to pay the state a 2% closing fee, or $32,067.60, that would go into the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Once construction begins, the town will begin to receive project reimbursements from the state fund, which will help finance the sewer project.

Also on Thursday, commissioners heard from June Wang, owner of the former Carolina Mills building on Armfield Street. Wang, who is working to bring the building up to code, did not return to the board with a contractor or contract, as she was instructed to do in an Aug. 13 meeting.

Wang suggested the project proposal, which she and the contractor signed, was a contract.

“You don’t have a contractor or a contract,” Mayor Gibson said.

“So, at this point your visit here is wasted time,” he added.

Thursday marked at least the third occasion Wang has been told to do so, Gibson said.

Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson said Wang’s building has continued to use the town’s resources for the project, which still is considered incomplete.

“She’s kept our fire inspector busy for months,” Jackson said.

Wang said she was making progress, but the process is time consuming.

“It’s step by step,” Wang said.

“You bring a contractor back and a contract, and then we’ll talk,” Gibson said.

Dana Owens, a resident of Cutler Street, voiced concerns about drainage on her street and said her efforts to alleviate flooding are being thwarted by a local farmer.

“Surprise! We have a flooding issue when it rains,” Owens said.

She made a ditch across the road by a farmer’s field to alleviate flooding, but the Public Works Department filled it in within a day’s time at his request, Owens said.

Public Works Director Danny Holloman said a drainage tile was put in to help the farmer access his crops at his expense.

“He paid for the tile,” Holloman said.

Jackson said if the farmer fills the ditch the department will have to continue cleaning it out.

“Most of them (farmers) have been talked to today about disking and staying away from the ditches,” Holloman said.

Owens asked why the ditch she dug was filled and tile placed when the farmer lives outside town limits.

“When somebody throws some money at us, we’ll jump,” Gibson said alluding to the farmer’s purchase of the tile.

St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger said department staff bought $1,000 worth of toys Thursday for the Christmas toy drive, which will supply 30 families in town with food, hygiene items and toys for Christmas. Officers, with the help of Santa, will deliver the items at 1 p.m. Sunday.

He also said the department is cracking down on speeding along Eure and Worth streets.

It also will pursue grants for the purchase of an ID machine, which can print IDs for the department and town employees, he said.

Also discussed Thursday was the placement of an electronic information sign downtown.

Gibson said the sign has been purchased, but commissioners haven’t decided where to place it.

Placement near the railroad tracks on Broad Street was mentioned, but no action was taken.