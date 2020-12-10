RCC has Bangin’ fundraiser

December 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Kathy Hansen, United Way of Robeson County’s board president, left, and Maureen Metzger, the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College, work on Thursday the Socially Distanced Bangin’ BBQ plate sale table at the college’s campus. The sale was held to raise money for RCC’s annual United Way Campaign. Chef Lester Locklear, RCC’s campaign coordinator this year, came up with the idea because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented traditional campaign events from taking place on campus. The BBQ sale was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 280 plates were sold.