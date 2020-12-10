State awards more than $3.7 million to economic development project in Robeson County

Blue Related Articles

LUMBERTON — An award of more than $3.7 million to the City of Lumberton and Robeson County for the development of an industrial park at interstates 74 and 95 was announced Thursday.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the $3,745,640 grant through the Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account that will “provide water, sewer and industrial access” to the 215-acre site at the intersection of the two interstates, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne called it a “step in the right direction” to bring jobs to city and county residents. He commended city and county staff members for their efforts in the successful pursuit of the funding.

“It’s taken a lot of work,” he said.

Plans for the industrial park began sometime in 2016, but hurricanes Matthew and Florence delayed the process, Horne said. There is still more work to be done in the collaborative project between the city, county and its economic development office, but the award is a “huge first step,” the city manager said.

“It was a monumental collaboration between the city, the county and the state,” said Channing Jones, Robeson County’s Economic Development director.

The money will be given to the city, he said.

“We believe it’s going to be a project that’s going to be able to attract a lot of new business and industry,” Jones said of the future industrial park.

The location will make the park a “premier location in the state” for companies that are looking for access to highways and to utilize ports nearby such as the Port of Wilmington or Inland Port Dillon, located in Dillon, South Carolina.

An engineering analysis of the property will start soon, Jones said.

“A special thank-you to Mark Poole at N.C. Commerce. He’s been working with the city and the county for quite some time,” Jones said.

Poole is a finance specialist at the N.C. Department of Commerce.

“He was instrumental in securing these funds,” Jones said.

County Manager Kellie Blue sees the award as a symbolic new beginning for “a strategic partnership” between the city and county.

“I’m excited to see what’s next,” she said.

The grant was one of 30 announced Thursday, amounting to a total of $12,969,015, according to Gov. Cooper’s office.

“The requests include commitments to create a total of 839 jobs, 464 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $528 million in private investment,” a statement from the governor’s office reads in part.

Cooper said the awards were part of the state’s investment in the economic vitality of its communities.

“Rural Infrastructure Authority grants help our cities, towns and counties address critical infrastructure needs like buildings, water and sewer so they can attract new, good-paying jobs,” Cooper said. “When we invest in rural communities, we are demonstrating that North Carolina is open for business with the tools and workforce to help companies compete globally.”

Funding requests included building reuse for existing or vacant buildings, and industrial and economic development. Rural Infrastructure Authority members approve requests for funding from communities.

“Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements,” the statement from Cooper’s office reads in part.

“With the projects approved today, rural areas of North Carolina have new resources to help attract jobs, support business expansion and prepare sites for future development,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said. “Despite the pandemic, our department’s Rural Economic Development Division and the RIA have worked closely with local leaders this year to successfully facilitate opportunities for economic growth.”

