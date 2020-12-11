Fundraiser to benefit Franny’s Friends set for Saturday at Petsense

December 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Franny’s Friends has scheduled a fundraising event for Saturday at Petsense in Lumberton.

The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will feature homemade cakes, cookies, brownies, pies and personalized ornaments. Sugar Bell the goat will be available for petting and pictures.

And the Grinch will be there for pictures and fun.

Baskets and gift-filled boxes will be available for raffle. The drawing will take place Dec. 19, in time for gifting.

Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road.