Pet of the week

LUMBERTON — More cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Robeson County in the past week than any other seven-day period during the pandemic.

From Dec. 5 through Friday, the Robeson County Health Department reported 483 new confirmed cases. This figure includes 191 cases just Thursday and Friday.

The previous seven-day high in Robeson County was 475 cases, reported from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. There have now been 8,191 confirmed cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began.

Three virus-related deaths have been reported in the county since Dec. 4. One of the fatalities was a person under the age of 60, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

Smith did not specify the ages of the other deaths. The pandemic death toll in the county now stands at 126.

According to the White House Report on the pandemic in North Carolina, Lumberton and Robeson County each remain in the worst category for metro areas and counties in the state.

Robeson also remains categorized as a red county in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ county alert system. There are now 48 counties in the red category statewide, up from 10 when the county alert system began Nov. 17.

Smith attributes the rise in cases to large family gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“In human nature, some things are easy to project — many people will ignore the warnings of keeping the crowd size small over Thanksgiving and to try and keep as much activity outdoors as possible, a case rise is impossible not to happen,” Smith said. “Multi-family feasts turned into the perfect medium for spreading the virus. It is getting more common for people who were infected earlier in the year to be infected a second time.”

Vaccinations will begin in the county next week, beginning with staff at UNC Health Southeastern and its affiliated practices, Smith said. The following week, other hospitals and long-term care facilities will receive the virus. Next they will be sent to health departments, who will make them available to their staff, EMS personnel, dentists and other COVID health-care providers, and priority individuals.

After those groups are vaccinated, the vaccine will be sent to many providers who will appropriate it to priority groups, Smith said.

UNC Health Southeastern reports 28 virus-positive patients in isolation at its hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday, up from 18 on Dec. 4, and one potential positive under investigation, down from six. Twenty employees are quarantined because of potential exposure, down from 21 on Dec. 4.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reports no new on-campus student cases, with students away for winter break, and there are no longer any student cases from during the semester considered active. There were two new cases among faculty and staff since Dec. 4, with a total of five active cases among faculty and staff.

Statewide, 41,089 new confirmed cases were reported by NCDHHS from Dec. 5 through Friday, a 47% increase from the 28,020 cases reported in the seven-day period ending Dec. 4. This brings the pandemic total to 423,623 cases.

The number for new cases includes 7,540 reported Friday, a new one-day high in the state.

There were 285 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina since Dec. 4, bringing to 5,752 the number of statewide deaths since the pandemic started.

As of noon Friday, NCDHHS reports 2,514 virus-related hospitalizations in the state.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary, released a statement Friday reminding residents of the proper precautions to take against the virus, and that the state’s curfew went into effect Friday evening.

“Having more than 7,500 cases (in a day) is staggering and alarming,” Cohen said. “We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives.

“I want to remind everyone that our modified stay at home order goes into effect (Friday night). This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all on-site alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.”