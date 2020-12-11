Pet of the week

December 11, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Maxine is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a Doberman Pinscher and appears full-blooded. She has a docked tail, but her ears are natural. She is a sweet girl but is not crazy about most other dogs. Maxine has been spayed, is up to date on shots. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. Applications also can be obtained from the Humane Society’s website at: robesoncountyhumanesociety.org. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

