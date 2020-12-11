RCC board among four meetings set for next week

December 11, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards and the Robeson Community College board of trustees are scheduled to meet next week.

The RCC board is scheduled to meet Monday on campus at 6 p.m.

The Fairmont Board of Commissioners is to meet 5 p.m. Tuesday during a special called meeting in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center on Main Street. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to view the meeting online to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Participants can watch by clicking this link to view the town’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fairmontnorthcarolina/

The special meeting will consist of a presentation of the Asset Management Plan for the town’s wastewater system by Jean Kline, of the Lumber River Council of Governments. Among items to be discussed in the regular meeting are acceptance and adoption of the Asset Management Plan and approval of installation of a pump station at 710 Stafford St., and the town’s audit for the 2019-20 fiscal year, presented by S. Preston Douglas and Associates.

The Maxton Board of Commissioners will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

On Thursday, the Lumbee Tribal Council will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and livestreamed on the tribe’s webpage at www.lumbeetribe.com. Click “Live Stream” to watch the current meeting.