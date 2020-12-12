Birthday Car Parade set for Saturday in Parkton

December 11, 2020 Robesonian News 0
The family invites everyone to come to Saturday’s celebration in Parkton of Ms. Helen J. Dorsey’s 95th birthday. Because of COVID-19 the event will be a Birthday Car Parade in Parkton. Participating vehicles are to line up at 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Postal Service office at 29 S. Fayetteville Road in Parkton. The parade is to start at 2 p.m.

