Crime report

December 14, 2020

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Zion Hill Baptist Church, Church Street, Shannon; Skyler Williamson, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont; Lola Dial, Woodola Lane, Pembroke; April Hayes, Greystone Drive, Lumberton; James Butler, Hubbard Road, Rowland; Ashley Martinez, Camala Drive, Lumberton; Brenda Tracey, Leggett Road, Fairmont; Marijke Robeson, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Derrick Jones, Brayboy Road, Rowland; and Annette Benton, Ann Road, Orrum.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Elisa Lancaster, Nelson Drive, Maxton; Roxanne Belcher, Mt. Baldy Road, Parkton; Donna Carroll, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Chris Chavis, Freewill Lane, Rowland; Sally Molina, Watts Road, Lumberton; DD Logistics Inc., Interstate 95 at mile marker 5, Fairmont; J & K Excavating of Robeson LLC, Elrod Road, Maxton; Ernest Walters, Tobacco Road, Orrum; Ida McQueen, Piedmont Drive, Rowland; Aaron Pierce, Barlow Road and Chason Road, Lumber Bridge; Winford Oxendine, Elrod Road, Maxton; Madilyn Locklear, West Robeson Road, Maxton; and Earlie McIntyre, Fairley Road, Maxton.

Carlos Garcia reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred on McGoogan Farm Road in Shannon.

George Oxendine reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault on Shannon Road in Shannon.