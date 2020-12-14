County Board of Elections cancels meeting that was set for Tuesday

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections has canceled its regularly scheduled meeting that was to be held 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The next scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Elections Board office located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.

Anyone with any questions or remarks should contact the county Board of Elections office at 910-671-3080 during business hours, which are Mondays-Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.