Cops bring Christmas smiles

December 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Dawg, left, stands Saturday with children and Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings at Walmart in Pembroke during the Pembroke Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event. The annual event had three time slots between 10 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. in which 63 community children shopped with the mayor and officers from the town’s police department and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s campus police. Three children who weren’t present Saturday will shop Tuesday with Pembroke officers. A record number of children were served this year with help from a $2,500 Walmart grant and donations from the retail company and community members.

