Old pole out, new pole in

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees gave themselves a pat on the back Monday for making it through the school year.

“Considering everything we’ve had to deal with since March related to the pandemic, to complete this semester is a huge accomplishment and a weight off of everyone’s shoulders at the college,” Kyle Chavis, board vice chairman, said during a meeting held via Zoom.

Monday marked the final meeting of the year for the trustees and the last day of the fall semester for curriculum courses, RCC President Melissa Singler said.

“I am very pleased, appreciative and very proud to say that due to efforts of our faculty, our staff and our students, Robeson Community College was able to complete the semester without shutting down the campus,” Singler said. “Even though we may have had a few classes that were taken online from time to time we were able to complete the semester.”

Given the continuing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, it still is unclear when or if classes will start back in January.

“It is our hope to begin the semester on time, on schedule but we do have a plan in place if for some reason we are not allowed to do that because conditions are not favorable,” Singler said.

After holding a brief closed-door session, the board voted to give one more professional title to Steven Hunt. The vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education also will be vice president of Institutional Service.

Hunt, who joined the college in 2018, now will be responsible for overseeing facilities maintenance and custodial services, and security. He is a former Lumbee Electric Membership Corporation chief executive officer.

The trustees also approved a recommendation from Singler to hire Juan Stimpson and Phyllis Locklear as STEM Success coaches.

Their responsibilities in the grant-funded positions will include implementing and managing project goals and activities, providing students with holistic advisement concerning their education, and providing career counseling and advisement.

Stimpson, a business administration graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is currently a Minority Male Success Initiative coach at RCC.

In addition to being a graduate of RCC, Locklear is a career coach/academic advisor at the community college.

Also on Monday, Hunt gave the trustees a final end-of-the-year update on all the major construction projects at the college.

Construction for the new burn building has officially been wrapped, Hunt said.

The new EMS building is about 29 days behind schedule because of mistakes made by the contractors. Hunt said the cost of the mistakes is being “eaten” by the contractors.

“They were not charged to the college,” he said.

Hunt also told the trustees that the college will begin accepting bids from contractors for construction of the Law Enforcement building within 60 days.

The next major project will be the paving of three of the campus’ parking lots. The project is to be undertaken in partnership with the City of Lumberton.

“We expect the real dollars to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 to $220,000, but in our budget we have earmarked about $350,000 in case the City of Lumberton were not able to partner,” he said. “I’m pretty sure that we will be able to.”