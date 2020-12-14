Old pole out, new pole in

December 14, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Duke Energy workers are seen Monday replacing a utility pole at Barker Ten Mile and Fayetteville roads in Lumberton. The pole was damaged and leaning, and needed to be replaced, according to Brandon Love, Lumberton’s deputy city manager.

