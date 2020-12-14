Section of wall around Bill Sapp Center comes tumbling down

December 14, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
A gaping hole is seen Monday in the Willow Street section of the brick wall that surrounds Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. The section of wall collapsed sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning, city Parks and Recreation Department Director Tim Taylor said Monday. Given that the wall is about 80 years old, the collapse was a function of age. The damage has been assessed in order to devise a plan to repair the wall, he said. No one was injured in the collapse.

