Robeson County should receive first shipment of COVID-19 Thursday or Friday

Cox Smith Related Articles

LUMBERTON — COVID-19 vaccinations will begin being administered later this week to employees of UNC Health Southeastern.

The hospital was notified Sunday that it would receive its shipment of 975 doses on Thursday or Friday, said Amanda Crabtree, UNC Health Southeastern Public Relations coordinator.

“We hope to begin vaccinating our employees by Friday or Saturday, if this schedule holds,” Crabtree said.

The hospital employs about 2,200 people, but priority will be given to those at the highest risk of exposure to the virus.

“We plan to offer the vaccine to employees who work in the highest risk areas first,” said Jason Cox, the hospital’s vice president and chief operating officer.

Those areas include the COVID Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, and WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center, he said.

Other hospitals and long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine next week, said Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Department of Public Health. After that, vaccines will be sent to health departments, which will make them available to staff members, EMS personnel, dentists and other COVID health-care providers, and priority individuals.

“The health department should receive the second or third wave, after long-term care facilities,” he said.

The county Health Department employs about 150 people, Smith said.

“The initial phase here is for public health nurses. I would be after that based on occupation, age and health factors and will be getting vaccinated at that time. This should be within the next two weeks,” Smith said.

It was announced Sunday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield for use on people in the United States who are 16 years old and older, according to published reports. The approval came after a recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Shipments of the vaccine began the same day, with thousands scheduled to arrive Monday at hospitals across the country, according to multiple news reports. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As of Monday, there have been 132 deaths related to COVID-19 in Robeson County since the pandemic began, according to the county Health Department.

The virus has claimed the lives of more than 1.6 million people around the world, according to the World Health Organization. Multiple sources have reported about 300,000 deaths related to COVID-19 in the U.S.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]