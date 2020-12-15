Food and Nutrition Services participants can now use benefits for online purchases at ALDI

RALEIGH — North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services participants are able to buy groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at another authorized online EBT retailer.

ALDI became the fourth EBT retailer in North Carolina on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The other three are Walmart, Amazon and Carlie C’s.

Online shopping allows participants to buy food while promoting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and helps families with transportation and mobility barriers, according to the NCDHHS.

Food and Nutrition Services participants will be able to use their benefits to buy eligible food items from online retailers but will not be able to use their benefits to pay for service or delivery charges, according to the NCDHHS. The participant will be required to pay for these charges with another form of payment, such as a debit or credit card.

The ALDI store in Lumberton is located at 3725 Fayetteville Road.

More information about North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services can be found at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps, and North Carolina individuals and families can apply for FNS at https://epass.nc.gov.