Trees are aglow in Maxton

December 15, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
The Town of Maxton’s Beautification Committee recently held its inaugural tree lighting ceremony at Elizabeth Cole Park, located at North Patterson and Central streets in downtown Maxton. The event included a short program welcoming the community, with remarks by Mayor Paul Davis and prayer by Commissioner Paul McDowell. Unlike typical tree lighting ceremonies, the event included a presentation of several decorated Christmas trees and lights along town the streets and on Maxton Town Hall. Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

