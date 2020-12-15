SC man returns to thank EMS personnel for saving his life

December 15, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A South Carolina man involved in a serious vehicle accident in Robeson County recently returned to thank the Emergency Medical Service personnel who saved his life.

Carson “Joey” Watkins, of Hartsville, and members of his family praised and commended the EMS personnel on Nov. 28.

Watkins was involved in a motorcycle accident near Rowland where he suffered life-threatening injuries, according to county EMS. Crews arrived and quickly assessed Watkins’ condition and began lifesaving measures before Watkins was airlifted to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and remained in a coma for two weeks.

Watkins’s wife, Rebecca, praised Robeson County EMS employees Paramedic Aaron Smith, AEMT Brandi Britt and Paramedic Shift Capt. Jason Strickland for their quick response and lifesaving efforts, making this the “best Thanksgiving ever.” Rebecca Watkins told EMS employees that because of the seriousness of the wreck and her husband’s severe injuries he shouldn’t have survived, but the outstanding care rendered by EMS personnel saved her husband’s life.

It was a special day to see the efforts of EMS personnel “shine through the eyes of this patient and his family,” said county EMS Director Patrick Cummings.

“Mr. Watkins is a miracle, and we are honored to have him and his family with us today to show their appreciation to our staff for a job well done,” Cummings said.