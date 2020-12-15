Deadline to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund now Dec. 23

Shown from left to right are Oliver Oil Company office assistants Cyndi Hotte, Samantha Barnhill, Kandice Locklear, Vicky McLamb and Christin Oliver with a $4,000 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund. The company is the top giver for Wednesday’s report.
Courtesy photo | Christin Oliver
Rebecca Smith, an advertising representative at The Robesonian, second from left, receives on Tuesday a $2,000 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund from RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange’s receptionist and Empty Stocking Fund coordinator, Lani Beckwith, and co-owners Martin Stark and Brad Martin, left. The gift was donated on behalf of RE/MAX Real Estate and Property Management teams.
Courtesy photo | RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange
The deadline to give to the Empty Stocking Fund has been moved up to Dec. 23, to help serve more than 600 remaining children this Christmas.
There are about 1,300 children depending on the fund for gifts this Christmas. So far, the fund is only able to serve about 659 children.
The Robesonian is hoping to raise $32,050 to serve 641 more children this Christmas.
The Robesonian staff extends deepest gratitude to donors thus far, including this week’s top givers, Oliver Oil Company, with a gift of $4,000, and RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange, $2,000.
Churches, businesses and civic groups also are encouraged to give to the fund. Donations can be made in person, online or through the mail.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The Fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and United Way of Robeson County.
Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Robesonian’s office. Donations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n. Checks should be made payable to Empty Stocking Fund/United Way.
Previous Total……$25,290.35
91. Progressive Garden Club……$100
92. Public Schools of Robeson County……$200
93. Allen Townsend Electric……$200
In memory of Bobby Townsend
94. The Red Hat Jewels of Lumberton……$200
We wish each of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
95. Oliver Oil Company……$4,000
96. Thurmond and Mary Roberts……$50
97. Pat and Bob Horne……$100
98. Jackie, Chanell and Zack……$250
In memory of Jack and Lillie Mae Mayes
99. RE/MAX Real Estate……$2,000
100. In loving memory of Stevie Kinlaw from Jay and Sheila Humphrey……$100
101. Dr. Eugene and Joyce Douglas Jr……$300
102. Richard and Brigitte Pait……$200
New total: $32,990.35