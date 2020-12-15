Robesonian Empty Stocking Fund

December 15, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Help us provide for children in need, this Christmas.

Whatever you feel in your heart to give will be very much appreciated.

DONATE ONLINE:

https://tinyurl.com/yxq6se7n

MAIL OR DELIVER TO:

The Robesonian

2175 N. Roberts Avenue

Lumberton, NC 28358

Make check donations payable to:

Empty Stocking Fund/United Way

• Deadline for donations is December 23rd, 2020.

• Donors will receive a tax receipt for the current tax year.

• All donations will go to DSS. United Way will not access administrative costs for managing the fund.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!